SSR case: How did Sushant spend his last few hours!!! Know more…

Mumbai: The CBI questions four key witnesses close to Sushant Singh Rajput, to know how he spent his last few hours. All four lived with the actor at his home in Mumbai’s Bandra, where he was found dead on June 14.

The witnesses are Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat-mate Siddharth Pithani, his help Neeraj, cook Keshav and housekeeper Deepesh Sawant. Over several hours of questioning, they have given the CBI their version of Sushant Singh Rajput’s final day. Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj have been questioned multiple times.

Between the night of June 13 and the next morning, Sushant Singh Rajput spent much of his time in his room. Sawant claimed that on the previous night he ate his food and started watching a film on his mobile phone. Around 10.30 PM, when he called Sushant Singh Rajput on the phone, there was no response. He assumed that his employer had gone to sleep. Sawant said he woke up the next day at 5.30 AM and an hour later, after finishing his daily rituals, went upstairs to Sushant Singh Rajput’s room, as always.

When he knocked, he found that the actor was already up and sitting in his bed. Sawant greeted him and asked whether he should bring him his tea. But he refused tea and breakfast. Sushant Singh Rajput was alone, his fan was on, the door was open and the curtains partly drawn, it seemed to be an ordinary scene.

Around 7 AM, Keshav and Neeraj woke up. Neeraj told the agencies he called out to “Sir” between 8 and 8.15 AM and at that time Sushant Singh Rajput came to the stairs and asked for cold water. An hour later, Keshav went upstairs to the actor’s room to give him pomegranate juice and coconut water. That was around 9.15 AM.

That was the last time they would see him.

Keshav told that when he went to ask “Sushant Sir” what to make for lunch, he found his door locked, which was unusual. Sawant said that around 10.30 AM, Sidharth Pithani came to him and told him that “Sir” had bolted his room. Everyone was worried by this time, according to the witnesses, because Sushant Singh Rajput would only ever lock his room when Rhea Chakraborty was around. They thought he may have gone back to sleep.

Around 15 minutes later, they knocked on the actor’s door again but got no response. They kept trying the door and knocked loudly but got nothing. It was 11.15 AM by then. All four men were hovering outside the actor’s room. An hour was spent looking for ways to enter the room. The men called Meetu Singh while Pithani decided to call a locksmith. He first asked the building’s security guard if he knew any.

They broke the lock and entered the room when they flicked the lights, they were shocked to see Sushant Singh Rajput hanging. Pithani told there were attempts to revive Sushant Singh Rajput.