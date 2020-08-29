“State government plunges into corruption”: K Surendran

Kozhikode: BJP state president K Surendran said that Kerala is now witnessing the state government steeped in corruption. He said in a statement that the allegations against the BJP were made by those who had gone to the UAE consulate to help smuggle gold. The investigation of the central agencies is progressing in the right direction. The state government is trying to subvert it.

The files in the protocol office of the secretariat were set on fire when the inquiry reached the CM’s office. As soon as the audio recording of swapna came out, the people realized that their aim was to help the CPM. The CPM is trying to divert the case when it is about to be caught. The gold smuggling came out only because the central agencies were investigating. The CPM is paying the price to V Muraleedharan. Surendran said that Minister Balan’s threat to silence those who speak against the government was anti-democratic.