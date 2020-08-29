Suresh Raina leaves CSK in the upcoming IPL due to ‘personal reasons’…

Indian batsman Suresh Raina leaves the upcoming 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to ‘personal reasons’.

Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the rest of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh Raina and his family during this time.

The news comes a day after it was reported that almost 12 members of the CSK have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Earlier on August 15, batsman Raina announced his retirement from the international cricket, minutes after the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired on his international career.

Raina made his international debut for India with an ODI clash against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in July 2005.The Indian batsman amassed a total of 768 runs in 18 Tests, 5,615 runs in 226 ODIs and 1,605 runs in 78 T20s. Raina was also part of the Indian squad that won the ICC Men’s World Cup title after a long wait of 28 years, on a victory over Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium.