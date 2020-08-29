DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: NCB detains two drug peddlers

Aug 29, 2020, 10:35 am IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had detained two drug peddlers in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The national media reported citing reliable sources that NCB has apprehended two drug suppliers in Mumbai on Saturday.

As per reports in Republic TV the arrested drug suppliers are  believed to be  supplying imported drugs including marijuana, other banned substances to budding artists within the  Bollywood.

Republic TV  reported that the detaining of the two drug peddlers as of now had no direct connection with the Rhea-narco case but did not rule out the possibility.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close