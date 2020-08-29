Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: NCB detains two drug peddlers

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had detained two drug peddlers in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The national media reported citing reliable sources that NCB has apprehended two drug suppliers in Mumbai on Saturday.

As per reports in Republic TV the arrested drug suppliers are believed to be supplying imported drugs including marijuana, other banned substances to budding artists within the Bollywood.

Republic TV reported that the detaining of the two drug peddlers as of now had no direct connection with the Rhea-narco case but did not rule out the possibility.