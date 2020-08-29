Taken to parties and given drugs, behaved like a husband, and thrashed with shoes whenever I resisted; Actress Kangana Ranaut reveals!!!!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut talks about the drunken mafia in the film industry. Kangana Ranaut reveals that she was introduced to drugs by a famous actor. According to Kangana Ranaut, the actor became a self-proclaimed mentor when she entered the film industry and later became a ‘self-proclaimed husband’.

Kangana Ranaut, who came to Chandigarh from Manali at the age of 16 after winning a battle with family, came to Mumbai and stayed with a relative. “After this, he took more control and later started behaving like his husband. Kangana Ranaut said in an interview that he physically harassed her when she tried to resist him.

With the success of her first film, Gangster, the actor, who did not like her fame, started giving her drug injections. She remained often in a condition of not being able to go to the shooting. Kangana Ranaut said she that stayed in Director Anurag Basu’s office for several nights for fear of harassment.