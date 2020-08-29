“The RSS terrorists have carried out terrorist attacks across India killing Muslims”: Pakistan asks FATF to blacklist RSS

Pakistan has urged the international terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) to blacklist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Pakistan has accused that RSS is a terrorist organisation.

Shehryar Afridi, chair of the Pakistani Parliament’s Kashmir Committee and Sardar Attique Khan, the former PM of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has accused that RSS is behind the “terrorist activities funded by the Indian diaspora”. The Pakistan leaders said this while in a meeting at Pakistan parliament.

“The RSS terrorists have carried out terrorist attacks across India killing Muslims, including in 2006 Malegaon blasts, Mecca Masjid bombing in Hyderabad, Samjhauta Express bombings and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah blasts,” they said.

“The RSS is receiving funding from Indian diaspora based in various countries and Indian Consulates are facilitating the transfer of funding to the terrorist organization that is killing and lynching Muslims in India and Kashmir and carrying a Hindu supremacist ideology,” said Afridi and Khan.

“The global financial watchdog, Financial Action Task Force, must take measures to combat money-laundering and terror-financing to the Hindu terror outfits,” the two leaders demanded.

FATF had retained Pakistan in the Grey list in this February. The FATF subgroup International Cooperation Review Group had recommended retaining Pakistan in the ‘grey list’ citing that Pakistan failed to take appropriate action against terror financers.