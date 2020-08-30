Bombay: Bail refused for stalker who stabbed a girl who rejected him…

The bail application of a young man arrested for stalking and later assaulting a girl with a knife since she rejected his marriage proposal, was rejected by the Bombay High Court.

Amol Kashid constantly harassed the complainant, entered her house and stabbed her with a knife, 6 times in front of her mother and grandmother after she rejected his marriage proposal makes it obvious that there was a threat to the victim if he was let out on bail. The assault took place on April 9, 2019 and Kashid was arrested from Pune district the next day.

He had moved to the high court for bail primarily on the ground that since the investigation was complete and the charge sheet had been filed in the case, his custody was no longer required.

It was argued on his behalf that the young man was behind the bars for about one-and-half years, ever since he was arrested on April 10, 2019. Besides, the court was also assured that since Kashid was not a resident of Pune district, he will not enter the district again so that there was no threat to the complainant or her family.