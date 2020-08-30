Coronavirus : State Govt extends lockdown till September 30

State-wide lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended till September 30, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Sunday.

In the fresh guidelines for the lockdown, all places of worship, hotels and resorts are allowed to re-open. As of Sunday, Tamil Nadu has 52,726 active cases taking the cumulative tally to 3,55,727.

The extension of lockdown in the state – third worst-hit in India – comes on the day when death toll mounted to 7,137.

Tamil Nadu is among the seven states — Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal — account for 81% of total Covid-19 deaths, according to the health ministry.

India on Sunday recorded 78,761 cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data. This pushed the nationwide tally to 3,542,733.