Covid-19 Updates: 657 recoveries in Kuwait

Aug 30, 2020, 06:32 pm IST

The  Health Ministry in Kuwait has updated the coronavirus situation condition in the country. 412 new cases of  coronavirus cases  along with 657 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. .

Thus the  overall infection in the cases rised to 84,636.The total recoveries climbed to 76,650. The death tally has now climbed to 530. There are 7,456 active cases in the country, of which 89 are in serious condition.

More than 2,490 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country, taking the total to 614,129.

