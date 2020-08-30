DH Latest NewsKeralaLatest News

Former DGP Jacob Thomas hits out at Kerala government

Aug 30, 2020, 02:14 pm IST

Former DGP and director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Dr. Jacob Thomas had mocked the Kerala government led by CPM. The former DGP took to his social media page to  troll the Kerala government.

In a post shared on Facebook, Dr. Jacob Thomas has  wrote the name of people killed in political violence, custodial deaths  and said that if these were alive to have celebrate Onam.

See his Facebook Post:

