Former DGP Jacob Thomas hits out at Kerala government

Former DGP and director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Dr. Jacob Thomas had mocked the Kerala government led by CPM. The former DGP took to his social media page to troll the Kerala government.
In a post shared on Facebook, Dr. Jacob Thomas has wrote the name of people killed in political violence, custodial deaths and said that if these were alive to have celebrate Onam.
See his Facebook Post:
#onam #onasadya #mavelirule #righttolifewithdignity
Julkaissut Dr.Jacob Thomas Lauantaina 29. elokuuta 2020
Post Your Comments