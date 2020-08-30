German police arrests 300 who protested against COVID-19 curbs…

A mass protest against coronavirus curbs broke out at Berlin and police arrested 300 in the German capital after the protestors failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.

Around 38,000 protesters gathered for events across the city and police reported pockets of unrest, as infections rise in Europe and public frustration at measures to contain the virus grows.

Police arrested around 300 protesters. Seven police were injured. Police said some 3,000 officers had been deployed to control the crowds. Police had been preparing for possible violence as activists urged social media followers across Europe to arm themselves and gather in Berlin.

Until now Germany has managed the coronavirus crisis better than many of its European counterparts. There have been more than 9,000 deaths so far. The virus has killed more than 40,000 people in Britain.

Protesters had gathered before the Brandenburg Gate ahead of the march with signs reading “Stop the corona lies” and “Merkel must go”.