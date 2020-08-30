Gujarat to start India’s first sea-plane service: Date announced

India’s first sea-plane service will be launched soon in Gujarat. India’s first sea-plane service between the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and the iconic Statue of Unity in Kevadia will be started soon.

The service will begin from 31 October, which marks the birth anniversary of the nation’s first minister for home affairs, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is also celebrated as the Iron Man of India.

The launch of seaplane service would provide seamless and affordable air connectivity to the Statue of Unity at a ticket price of around Rs 4,800 per person. The service will be operated by aviation major SpiceJet.

SpiceJet will operate four such flights a day for both, arrival, as well as departure.