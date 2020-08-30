Indian Idol singer Renu Nagar admitted to ICU after Boyfriend’s suicide…

Indian Idol fame singer Renu Nagar is currently admitted in the ICU of Mittal Hospital. Renu’s boyfriend Ravi allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance.

Hearing the news of her boyfriend’s death, Renu got sick and fainted, later which she was admitted to the hospital. Renu lives in Alwar, Rajasthan and her condition is critical. Renu’s lover Ravi was taken to the hospital where he took his last breath at around 11 pm. There is no information about why Ravi ate the poisonous substance.

The reports further state that Ravi and Renu escaped from the house together a month ago. Renu’s father accused Ravi of taking her away from the house. Both had returned five days ago.

Ravi belongs to a town in Bharatpur district. He lived in a rented house in Alwar. He used to come to Renu’s house to learn tabla. During this time, the closeness between the two of them had increased. It is being said that he was already married and also had two kids who were living in his hometown. Ravi’s body was shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem.