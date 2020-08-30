Netflix apologized for using ‘inappropriate’ movie poster!!!

Netflix has made controversy over its decision to release a French movie ‘Cuties’ and has been particularly criticised for its marketing of the film.

Netflix has offered an apology over the inappropriate marketing, releasing the following statement: “We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for ‘Mignonnes/Cuties’”.

The film, titled Mignonnes in French, centres around 11-year-old Amy, a young girl from a traditional Senegalese-Muslim family who becomes torn between her family values and a newly-discovered love for pop culture and dance after she joins a group of young dancers called “the cuties”.

The marketing for the film in some countries had also attracted criticism, with some pointing out the difference between the French and US posters for the movie. While the French poster features the young characters running down the street laughing together and holding shopping bags, a US poster shows them on stage wearing crop tops and tiny shorts while posing.

However the film’s writer and director Maïmouna Doucouré has defended her movie, which won the Directing Jury Award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Speaking to Cineuropa, she said that one of her intentions when making the film was to provoke a debate on the impact of social media on young people, particularly young women, and how it affects their idea of self-worth.