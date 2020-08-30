No need to fear spread of COVID-19 from food or packaging.: WHO

The WHO said it saw no evidence of coronavirus being spread by food or packaging and urged people not to be afraid of the virus entering the food chain.

Two cities in China said they had found traces of the coronavirus in imported frozen chicken wings from Brazil and on outer packaging of frozen Ecuadorian shrimp, raising fears that contaminated food shipments might cause a new outbreak.

More than 20.69 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and almost 750,000 have died.

The WHO urged countries now that are striking bilateral deals for vaccines not to abandon multilateral efforts, since vaccinating pockets will still leave the world vulnerable.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing. The WHO does not have enough information to make a judgment on the expanded use of the Russian vaccine.