“Now, crime has entered the so-called most secured and important area”: SP leader Akhilesh Yadav

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav came down heavily on the Yogi Adityanath led government. The SP leader accused that crime cases are now being reported in “safe and secure” areas of the state like Gautampalli where a double murder took place.

“Now, crime has entered the so-called most secured and important area of Gautampalli with a double murder. Now, the people of the state are telling stories to their children that sometime ago, there was law and order in the state,” Yadav tweeted.

“The BJP government is sitting silently, blindfolded in the case of uncontrolled corona, shattered economy and examinations.Today, the Union Home Ministry has also snatched the rights to impose lockdown from the states,” he tweeted .