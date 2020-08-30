One arrested for raping, killing minor girl

The Uttar Pradesh police had arrested a man for raping and killing a minor girl. A minor girl aged 12 was allegedly raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district.

Police has arrested the accused Manoj Paswan and registered cases against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The body of the 12-year-old girl, missing since Friday evening, was recovered from a forest in Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday evening.