Wuhan: The Chinese city hardest hit by the coronavirus have been maintaining COVID-19 to level zero since May and thus schools and kindergartens will re-open on Tuesday. the Chinese city hardest hit by the coronavirus.

As many as 2,842 educational institutions across the city are set to open and almost 1.4 million students to attend when the semester starts. The city said it has drawn up emergency plans to switch back to online teaching if risk levels change. Students are advised to wear masks to and from school and avoid public transportation if possible.

Schools have been ordered to stock up on disease control equipment and to carry out drills and training sessions to help prepare for new outbreaks. They must also restrict unnecessary mass gatherings, and submit daily reports to health authorities. Foreign students and teachers who have not received notice from their school will not be allowed to return.