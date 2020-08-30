Unlock 4: Cinema Halls to remain closed, Open air theatres allowed to function from Sept 21…

New Delhi: In the fourth phase of unlocking amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre eased some restrictions and allowed open-air theatres to start functioning from September 21.

However, cinema halls will continue to remain shut until a further notice. The decision was announced after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

Lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till September 30. With cinema halls being shut for over five months amid the pandemic, drive-in cinemas have also started cropping up in the country to capitalise on entertainment. Schools, colleges and swimming pools will remain closed. This phase, called “Unlock 4”, will be in effect till September 30.