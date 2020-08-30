What!!? Island in Brazil to re-open for tourists who have had COVID-19….

The Fernando de Noronha archipelago off the coast of Brazil is one of the most beautiful destinations anywhere in the world with Turquoise waters, beaches of golden sand, dolphins swimming lazily offshore.

The island is reopening to tourists, five months after its borders were closed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, but under a strange clause: only people who have previously tested positive for Covid-19 will be allowed to visit the island. However, the reason behind the local government’s decision is not explained.

Strict health and safety guidelines will be observed while the island gradually reopens, in order to guarantee everyone’s protection. Once the tourists arrive in the island, all residents will be required to pay an environmental conservation tax and present their Covid-19 test results.

The island was first closed in March, when the pandemic began to tighten its grip worldwide. It was partially reopened on July 31, for people who had homes in the island. Fernando de Noronha is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is otherwise a popular tourist getaway in Brazil.