Yes…DEVILS exist ; Man sold 3 month old baby for 1 lakh to make a purchase !!!

Bengaluru: The scandalous incident took place at Tinakal village, district of Karnataka. The father of the infant is at large while her mother has been confined.Following a hint, the state women and child welfare department officials rescued a 3-month-old girl who was sold off by her father, a farm labourer, to a childless couple for Rs 1 lakh.

As per the reports, the parents tried to sell the infant to some people in Bengaluru when she was born. However, the vigilant hospital authorities curbed their plan. Meanwhile, a man came to know about their plan. He negotiated a deal with them on behalf of a childless couple of a neighbouring village. The parents sold off the baby for Rs 1 lakh to the man.

After selling the baby, the man went on a spending frolic. He purchased a mobile phone for Rs 15,000 and a motorcycle for Rs 50,000. His neighbours became suspicious as they noticed him involving in extravaganza. Soon, they realized that his newborn daughter had been missing. Subsequently, they informed the officials who then investigated some villagers, including the infant’s mother. It was found that the baby was sold to a childless couple.

The officials rescued the baby and handed her over to the adoption centre in the district. Meanwhile, the rescued infant’s mother has requested to the authorities to hand over her child to her, claiming that she agreed to sell off her daughter because her husband had threatened her. Police efforts are on searching for the infant’s father.