28-year old man killed in road rage!!! six arrested…

Batala: Five police officers, including two ASIs and one among the chief minister’s security, were among six people arrested for killing a 28-year-old man following a road rage incident.

The incident took place in the evening when the policemen in two vehicles were trying to overtake a car being driven by a woman, posted as an excise inspector. When they could not get their way, the irritated policemen, who were said to be drunk, later stopped the woman’s car and started damaging it.

The woman called her brother-in-law Gurmej Singh to the spot and heated verbal exchanges took place. One of the policeman allegedly fired a shot with a .30 bore pistol which hit Gurmej, who later succumbed to the bullet wounds.

A case under relevant sections including 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Kotli Surat Malhi police station.