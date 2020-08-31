Adani group to buy 74% stake in Mumbai Airport

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Group on Monday said it has reached an agreement to acquire GVK Group’s shareholding and control of Mumbai airport.

Adani Airport Holdings has “entered into an agreement to acquire the debt of GVK Airport Developers”, Adani Enterprise said in a regulatory filing.

GVK Group holds a 50.50 per cent equity stake in Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL). The debt will be converted into equity.

The two firms did not give further financial details of the deal.