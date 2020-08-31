Coronavirus : Four more MLAs test positive for COVID-19

Guwahati: A day before the Autumn Session of Assam Assembly, four more MLAs tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of legislators contracting the virus in the state to 24, a senior official said.

The reports of Naren Sonowal (AGP), Rituparna Baruah (BJP), Anwar Hussain Laskar (AIUDF) and Najrul Hoque (AIUDF) came out positive at a testing camp in the assembly, he said.

“Four MLAs tested positive on Sunday out of 32 lawmakers. The Health Department is making necessary arrangements for their treatment,” Legislative Assembly Principal Secretary Mrigendra Kumar Deka told PTI.

During the three-day testing camp in the assembly, a total of 24 people, including a journalist and five MLAs, have tested positive out of 431 samples, an official said.

BJP MLA Bir Bhadra Hagjer had tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday.