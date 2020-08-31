Coronavirus : India’s first woman cardiologist dies of COVID-19

Noted cardiologist, the first woman in the field, Dr S Padmavati has died at 103 years due to COVID-19.She passed away at the National Heart Institute on Sunday.

She was undergoing treatment at the insititute for past 11 days, according to reports.

“Dr S Padmavati, an eminent cardiologist, rather the first female cardiologist of the India, popularly known as “God Mother of Cardiology” passed away on August 29 due to COVID-19 infection,” the NHI statement was quoted as saying.

Founder of NHI, she was born in Burma (now Myanmar) in 1917, a year before the world was hit by the Spanish Flu pandemic.”She was admitted with COVID-19 and had breathing difficulty and fever. She developed pneumonia in both lungs and needed ventilator support. However, she sustained a cardiac arrest and passed away,” the NHI said.

Dr Padmavati was cremated at the designated COVID-19 crematorium at Punjabi Bagh on Sunday, it said.She had migrated to India in 1942 during World War II.