Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 cases cross 36 lakh-mark in India ; state wise status

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 36 lakh-mark on Monday. The country recorded 78,512 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 36,21,246. As per the union ministry of health and family welfare, the country has 7,81,975 active cases and 27,74,802 have been cured /discharged.

971 more COVID019 patients lost their lives in the last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 78,512.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the 4,23,07,914 samples have tested across the country till August 30, 2020. Of the total samples, 8,46,278 samples were tested on Sunday.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has expressed confidence that India would have “very significant control” over COVID-19 by Diwali.

“…hopefully that in the next couple of months, maybe by Diwali time, we should have a very significant control over the coronavirus,” the union health minister said.