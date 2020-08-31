Coronavirus : State Govt announces major relaxations

Tamil Nadu Govt on Sunday announced major relaxations from the prevailing restrictions from Tuesday next.

From September 1, the state will do away with the requirement of obtaining an e-pass for movement of vehicles within Tamil Nadu except in the hill stations of Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud to restrict tourism. However, those entering the state will still require an e-pass but it shall be given instantly if they apply for it online by providing Aadhaar or ration card number with mobile numbers, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a statement. The state is also revising the quarantine norms for visitors but did not give out the details.

While intra-district bus services will resume from next month, the Chennai Metro Rail services will begin a week later. All malls have allowed to function subject to the Centre’s Standard Operating Procedure. However, multiplexes situated in malls shall remain closed.

The state has also done away with the complete lockdown on Sundays. All places of worship will be opened for devotees from September 1 but with certain restrictions. The number of flight operations has also been doubled at the Chennai airport — from 25 to 50 per day — from next month.

Besides, the government has decided to allow hotels, resorts, recreation clubs, other clubs, parks and the like to open after over 5 months subject to Covid protocols. Beaches shall be out of bounds.