Covid-19 Updates: 178 new cases in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the latest coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry 178 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Oman in the last 24 hours along with 8 deaths.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Oman rised to 85, 772, while the the country’s death toll rose to 685. Meanwhile the number of recoveries stood at 80, 810. The recovery rate has reached at 94.2% .

50 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours. Thus the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 404, of which 155 are in intensive care units (ICU).