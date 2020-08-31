Covid-19 Updates: 473 new cases in Kuwait

The Ministry of Health in Kuwait has informed that 473 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country. Thus the total coronavirus cases rised to 85,109.

1 death was also reported. Thus the death toll has reached at 531. 574 recoveries were reported pushing the total recovered cases to 77,224. 91 people were in the intensive care units and overall of patients receiving treatment were 7,354.

3,490 additional Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours, raising total tests since the outbreak to 617,619.