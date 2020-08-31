Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases reaches 118,778 in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health has updated the coronavirus situation in Qatar. As per the data of ministry, 203 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Qatar. Thus the total cases has reached at 118,778.

237 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 115667. The death toll is at 197. There are 2,914 active cases under treatment.

5,222 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total tests done so far to 629,831 tests. The total number of cases receiving medical care in intensive care currently to 68.