Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized; One arrested

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has seized 107 grams of heroin worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market from a man near the India -Nepal border. The SSB has arrested Mohammad Intkam a resident of Sonauli town in Mahrajganj district of Uttar Pradesh.

After getting a tip-off the SSB intercepted the a man near the Indo-Nepal border and seized the heroin. The accused was on his way to Nepal from India to hand over the consignment.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances