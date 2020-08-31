IMD predicts heavy rainfall on September 1

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall will occur in various parts of the country. The weather forecasting agency has informed that Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar and West Bengal are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 1.

“On September 1, heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over west Rajasthan and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, east Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe,” read the official statement.It also said that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha.

The rainfall is expected over these states till September 4.