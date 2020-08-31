India’s first seaplane set to begin service soon

Gujarat is set to begin the nation’s first seaplane service between the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and the iconic Statue of Unity in Kevadia.The service will begin from 31 October, which marks the pious birth anniversary of the nation’s first minister for home affairs, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is also celebrated as the Iron Man of India.

The launch of seaplane service would provide seamless and affordable air connectivity to the Statue of Unity at a ticket price of around Rs 4,800 per person. The service will be operated by aviation major SpiceJet.

It is expected that SpiceJet will operate four such flights a day for both, arrival, as well as departure.It should be noted that both, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have in the past pushed for the launch of seaplane services across different destinations the nation. The launch of the service between Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia would mark the beginning of the manifestation of the same vision.