Indo-Chinese Dispute ; Military carries out ‘provocative movements’ in the border!!!

Ladakh ; In a recent development, fresh conflicts broke out between Indian and Chinese forces at Pangong near the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29-30. China’s violation of the harmony arrived during talks and plans to change the current status at the LAC were strongly reciprocated by the Indian forces.”On the night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the state of affairs,” Indian Army said in a statement.

“Indian troops took over this activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and stop Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground. The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues,” it added.Tensions continue to prevail between India and China after over 100 days of the deadly clash in Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to acknowledge.Several rounds of talks on a military and diplomatic level have taken place between the two sides.

Recently, after the huge preparation by China on the Indian border, the Indian Army also moved its mountain divisions from two locations along with armoured columns deployed around Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, sources quoted by Zee News said.With its own deployments matching the Chinese deployments, India is now not in a hurry to de escalate and wants that the Chinese should honour their commitments made during the Corps Commander-level talks held on July 14-15 and go back to their permanent locations.