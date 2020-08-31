More than 300 vehicles stranded as landslides block NH

Traffic through the National Highway connecting Srinagar-Jammu was blocked in many places. The traffic through 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway was blocked because of landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rains. Around 300 vehicles were stranded at several places on the highway.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have started clearance of the landslides to restore the traffic on the highway. The Srinagar-Kargil-Leh road, which connects UTs of J-K and Ladakh, is open for traffic.