NASA’s Hubble telescope captures Supernova wave image…

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of a part of the Cygnus supernova blast wave, located around 2,400 light-years away from Earth. The barrier of light appears to look like a delicate and light orange veil draped across the sky.

The original supernova explosion blasted a dying star between 10,000 and 20,000 years ago. After which, the remnant has expanded 60 light-years from its center.

The name of the supernova particle comes from its position in the northern constellation of Cygnus (the Swan). It covers an area 36 times larger than the full Moon. A supernova is a powerful explosion of a star that is extremely bright. One type of such explosion is caused by a dying massive star.

The second type occurs when two stars orbit one another and at least one of those is an Earth-sized white dwarf. If one white dwarf collides with another or pulls too much matter from the nearby star, the white dwarf can explode.