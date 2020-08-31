Railway Recruitment 2020 – Here’s how to apply

Central Railway to recruit candidates for Paramedical staff posts. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the post can visit the official site of Central Railway on cr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till September 2, 2020. This recruitment drive will fill up 48 posts in the organisation.

As per the official notice, an interview will be held through Whatsapp conference from the open market and from a retired staff nurse, pharmacist, lab technician and X-ray technician. Read below to know about vacancy details, eligibility, selection process, and others.

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Opening date of application: August 26, 2020

Closing date of application: September 2, 2020

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: How to Apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to send their application form along with the scanned copies of their documents/ certificates in PDF for the online interview to [email protected]

The walk-in interview is replaced by a recorded Whatsapp/Skype conference call from a designated number for staff nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians and x-ray technicians. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of Central Railway.