Supreme Court imposes fine of Re 1 on Prashant Bhushan in contempt case

Supreme Court on Monday imposed a token fine of Re 1 on advocate Prashant Bhushan in the contempt case over his tweets, failing which he will be sentenced to three months in jail and suspension of his practice for three months.
A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra announced the judgement with respect to the sentencing of lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the contempt case against him.
A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari had on August 25 reserved its order. Bhushan, for his part, declined to tender an apology for his statements against the top court and its judges.
