Three members of a family were found murdered in house

In a shocking incident, three members of a family were found murdered in a house. The bodies were found from a house in Agra’s Nagla Kishan Lal area.

Police had found bodies of Ramvir, his wife Meera and their 23-year-old son Babloo. The bodies were found tied with tapes and their mouths were stuffed with polythene. The gas cylinder was leaking as the pipe had been detached to burn the house along with the inmates.

As per police, Ramvir wanted his son to get a job in the Railways and have Rs 12 lakh to a retired army man. However, despite that his son could not get a job. Three days ago, Ramvir had a heated argument with the retired army man when he demanded back his money.

The police is questioning the retired army man on suspicion