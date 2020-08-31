Union government announces decision on resuming international passenger flights

The union government announced its decision on resuming the international passenger flights .Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights . The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till September 30.

International passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.Meanwhile, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries since July.