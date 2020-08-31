Woman mentioned army as “enemy”; Pakistani Lawyer gets abused …See video!!!

Islamabad: A Pakistani female advocate, who recently gave a speech critical of the country’s armed forces, was imprisoned and tortured for days, before she was found by locals in a very bad condition near a Punjab province.According to a video shared by Arif Ajakia, a human rights activist, the woman went on a abuse against the Pakistan Army, terming it an “enemy” during her address.According to last week’s report, the female advocate had been kidnapped from her office by unidentified men on August 14, police said. She was found in a semi-conscious state from a field near Dhoda Road in Mailsi.

The woman was discovered with her hands and legs tied and could not speak due to a cloth covering her mouth, police added.In another video shared by Aajakia, the traumatised lawyer is being asked by locals about her condition. She said she was a resident of Dipalpur and confirmed that she was abducted, tortured and thrown into a field by four persons.

The police officer said that a first information report (FIR), including charges of kidnapping, was lodged by the victim’s son. A special team probing the case recorded the woman’s statement.The woman’s critical condition shows how people in Pakistan face dire and often fatal consequences for criticising the Pakistan Army, which is calling the shots.In a country where criticism of the military is disapproved upon, a remarkable crackdown has been launched on dissent, where the Pakistan Army and the ISI are committing human rights abuses against people including human right activists and political activists, for their critical views against them.