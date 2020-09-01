1 Actor,1 Filmmaker & 2 Politicians under the scanner in Sushant case drug angle !!!

Mumbai ; In a recent development, sources from investigative agencies that are probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case have told that ‘4 big names’ are under the scanner following conclusive proof.Sources said that out of the four big names, two are Mumbai-based politicians, one is an actor and one is a filmmaker. This comes as an explosive development amid investigative agencies probing into Rhea Chakraborty’s link to purported drug cartel. Sources also said that NCB Director-General Rakesh Asthana was in Mumbai to take stock of the probe so far.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). These sections pertain to criminal conspiracy in procuring and consuming illegal drugs. It has not yet summoned anyone in the case but sources have told that Rhea is likely to be summoned first. With the massive revelation of an actor, politicians and filmmaker being under the scanner of the agencies, the drug angle in the Sushant death case that was revealed first by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues to get bigger.

Sources also said that Rhea never used to procure the drugs and marijuana directly, and that Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda and Keshav were tasked to do the job of procuring. The network of drug dealer ‘Chinku Pathan’ in South Bombay and another individual by the name “Immaa” operating in Andheri-Juhu are being probed.On Friday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources told that Rhea Chakraborty and others “are just the tip of the iceberg”. Our probe is different. While we have registered a case against Rhea and others, we have a clear cut mandate that we will probe the whole drug cartel in Mumbai,” NCB sources told. Sources informed that the agency will not only go after drug peddlers but also the cartels that have been operating with impunity in the country’s financial capital.

Sources added that they will investigate how easily are banned substances and narcotics available not only for Bollywood celebs but also to Mumbaikars. The agency sources said that summons to Rhea Chakraborty and others will be issued “at the right time as they are just the tip of the iceberg.”