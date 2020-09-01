2 children killed, 6 injured in school building collapse

At least 2 children were killed and 6 others injured as a school building collapsed on them. The incident is reported from in Kushalgarh of Banswara in Rajasthan. The building collapsed due to heavy rains.

As per reports, children, aged 14 and 13 years, had gone to graze cattle and taken shelter inside the dilapidated school building when a portion of the roof fell on them and eight others who had also taken shelter. While the condition of two of the injured is said to be serious, four others have sustained minor injuries.