Covid-19 Updates: Covid fatality rate declines

The Covid fatality rate has declined. The fatality rate has declined to 2% in West Bengal. This sis for the first time that the fatality rate is going below 2% since the state reported its first cases in March. The discharge rate of COVID-19 patients in West Bengal rose to 82.49%.

2993 new cases were reported in the state taking the overall infection tally in West Bengal is to 162778. The number of active cases is 25283. 3318 new recoveries were reported pushing the total recoveries to 134270. 49 deaths were also reported. The death toll has reached at 3225.