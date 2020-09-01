Covid-19 Updates: Death toll reaches 1056 in Rajasthan

Death toll due to coronavirus pandemic has reached at 1056 in Rajasthan. As per the data released by the health department the total cases load has reached at 81693.

There 13825 active cases in the state under medical supervision. The overall recoveries reached at 66812.

1466 new cases were reported along with 1719 recoveries and 13 deaths in the state.

Earleir Four MLAs in the state were tested positive for coronavirus . Congress MLA Ramesh Meena and three BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal, Ashok Lahoty and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya tested positive.

