Covid-19 Updates: Lockdown restrictions extended until September 30

The restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus has been extended. The President of Philippines Rodrigo Duterte has announced that the partial restrictions in and around the capital city, Manila will be kept for another month starting September 1.

3,446 new cases of the coronavirus and 38 deaths were reported last day in the country. The total count has rised to 220,819 cases with 3,558 deaths.

People must also wear masks in public and observe one-metre social distancing, while children, the elderly and pregnant women are urged to stay at home, the government order said.