Covid-19 Updates: State government extends weekend, night curfew

The weekend lockdown and night curfews imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended. The Punjab state government has decided to extend the curfew and lockdown till September 30.

The Punjab government said the weekend and night curfews imposed in the state will continue in all 167 cities in the state till September 30. CrPC Section 144 banning all social, political, religious gatherings, protests and demonstrations will continue to remain in force.