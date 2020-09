In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee had gained against US dollar. As per market expert, weakening US dollar and positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.18 per dollar and gained further ground to touch 73.07, registering a rise of 53 paise over its previous close of 73.60 against the US dollar. UAE dirham is trading at 19.83 against Indian rupee.