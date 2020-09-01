Government offices , institution will be closed on September 1

The government offices and institutions in the state will be remain closed on September 1. The decision was taken by the state government as a mark of respect to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee. The West Bengal state government has took this decision.

“if the funeral takes place on another day, then that day too shall be observed with similar solemn respect. While 1st September remains Police Day, the observance will be on 8th September”, informed the West Bengal government.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.