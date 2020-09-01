Here is the latest Hospital updation about the health condition of the legendary Indian singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam

The latest updates about the health condition of legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam has been released. The MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai has issued a medical bulletin about the health condition of the singer who was admitted on August 5 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The hospital has informed that SP Balasubramanyam is still in Intensive Care Unit and under ventilator support. But the medical bulletin also said that the singer is awake, responsive and actively participate in physiotherapy. His condition is stable.

“Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted due to COVID-19 at MGM Healthcare continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable. He is fully awake, responsive, and actively participates in physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team,” MGM Healthcare said in a health bulletin.